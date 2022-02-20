Ukrainian mother trains for possible war with Russia

While Moscow denies any such plans, some Ukrainian citizens are preparing for an unwelcome fight.

"For eight years we've lived in war. And now the situation is very tense."

Even though she's a media relations specialist based in capital city Kyiv, Alisa has always enjoyed shooting for sport.

More than a year ago, the 38-year old Ukrainian mother joined a local territorial defense unit, looking to acquire combat skills.

"(I) understood that I needed some first aid skills, I needed skills to shoot and tactical skills just to defend my son."

They're skills she now fears she may have to use in the face of a Russian threat.

Alisa puts on camouflage fatigues, takes one of her two small-caliber guns and heads to a training ground.

Along with dozens of other volunteers, mostly men with civilian jobs, she spends seven hours either with her weapon on the ground or on guard as a part of a small patrol tasked to protect a concrete building from enemies.

She said the basic training gives her comfort.

"I've learned so much from this period serving in Territorial Defense Forces, it's so important. I feel self-confident. I am sure that I have enough skills."

Alisa said that like all Ukrainians, she doesn't want a war. But if war comes to her, she will take up her rifle and fight.