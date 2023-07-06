STORY: Ukraine is seeking a clear signal from NATO at a July 11-12 summit in Vilnius that it can join the military alliance when Russia's war on his country ends.

Though Ukraine wants to join as quickly as possible, NATO members have been divided over how fast that step should be taken, with some wary of moves they fear could take the alliance closer to active war with Russia.

The Czech Republic, a NATO member, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since the invasion in February 2022, supplying military aid and other help.

Zelenskiy landed in a Czech government plane, escorted by two Air Force jets, television footage showed. His arrival follows a visit to Bulgaria for talks on security and the NATO summit.