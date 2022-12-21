Ukrainian president's trip to U.S. 'highly symbolic', aide says

KYIV, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy's "extremely significant" visit to the United States
on Wednesday will disprove Russian attempts to show that
U.S.-Ukrainian relations are cooling, a senior aide to Zelenskiy
said.
Political adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Zelenskiy's trip,
including talks with President Joe Biden, provided an
opportunity to explain the real situation in Ukraine, what
weapons Kyiv needs to fight Russia, and why it needs them.
Zelenskiy headed to Washington after visiting troops on
Tuesday in the frontline city of Bakhmut, scene of some of the
fiercest fighting since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
"Mr Zelenskiy's official visit to the United States, which
began immediately after his visit to the hottest point of the
war - Bakhmut - is highly symbolic. And extremely significant,"
Podolyak told Reuters in written comments.
"Firstly, both the visit itself and the level of planned
meetings unequivocally testify to the high degree of trust
between the countries. Secondly, this finally puts an end to the
attempts by the Russian side ... to prove an allegedly growing
cooling in our bilateral relations."
Podolyak said Russia's portrayal of U.S.-Ukrainian relations
was "not even close" to reality.
"The United States unequivocally supports Ukraine," he said.
Podolyak said Zelenskiy would be able to show the American
political elite "the real scale" of the war, its true nature and
the importance of ending it properly -- meaning on the right
terms.
"Fourth - weapons, weapons and more weapons. It is important
to personally explain why we need certain types of weapons. In
particular, armoured vehicles, the latest missile defence
systems and long-range missiles," he said.
Zelenskiy would show why providing Ukraine with such weapons
would not lead to an escalation of the war, but would sharply
reduce Russia's military capabilities, Podolyak said.
"In my opinion, the visit will undoubtedly activate and
optimise key areas of military cooperation, further mobilise
bipartisan political support and more clearly paint a picture of
the future if the war is not ended correctly," he said.
