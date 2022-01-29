Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukrainian reservists train for war with Russia

01/29/2022 | 12:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the week, Aleksandr is an IT programmer, and Konstantin freelances in online advertising.

But on Saturday (January 29), the two met others in an abandoned construction site on the outskirts of Kyiv to train as Ukrainian army reservists - ready to be called up in the event of war breaking out with neighboring Russia.

Nervous over the threat of some 120,000 Russian troops massed near the border with Ukraine, Kyiv has launched a new Territorial Defence force this year.

It wants to build this up into a corps of some 130,000 people.

They may stand little chance against the much bigger and better-equipped professional Russian army.

But the group could be tasked with protecting civilian sites in Kyiv amid any conflict.

Konstantin had avoided any contact with the military after serving a year in the eastern Donbass region in 2014 during Ukraine's general mobilization.

Now though, he wants to be prepared.

"It doesn't really fit to my life. I didn't really want this. After the demobilization, I avoided everything related to war. I guess I have had a big enough break from it, but now the situation is such that it's needed."

Around 70 locals came to train on Saturday.

Some in full infantry gear with hunting rifles and combat experience from when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Others in sneakers and casual sportswear were handed mock wooden rifles.

Aleksandr said he wants to join up before it's too late.

"I'm in my mid-30s and it's time for me to join. And then... I understand that a lot of people have grown up faster (than me), like, they are 18, they can participate and defend our country. But for me, this is the time."

The United States has warned that a military intervention is likely and imminent.

And the West has threatened Russia with heavy economic sanctions should it invade Ukraine again.

Moscow insists it does not want a war, but it has also dismissed calls to withdraw its troops, saying it can deploy them as it sees fit on its own territory.

It has cited the Western response as evidence that it is the target, not the instigator, of aggression.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:45pRussia to move naval exercises away from Irish coast, ambassador says
RE
10:20aUkrainian reservists gear up in case of conflict with Russia
RE
10:03aPutin orders apparent new system for banning internet content
RE
01/28Russian industry targeted, not consumers, if Biden export curbs imposed
RE
01/28Amid Ukraine crisis, UK PM Johnson to visit region next week
RE
01/28Russian industry targeted, not consumers, if Biden export curbs imposed
RE
01/28Amid Ukraine crisis, UK PM Johnson to visit region next week
RE
01/28US Stocks Rally Late in Volatile Session as Apple, Visa Surge After Earnings Reports
MT
01/28Toronto market weathers recent volatility to notch weekly gain
RE
01/28Toronto market weathers recent volatility to notch weekly gain
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish