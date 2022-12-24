Ukrainian servicemen mark Christmas in Bakhmut

Bakhmut, with a population of 80,000 people before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, has become a symbol of the grinding warfare playing out along much of the eastern front, where enemy positions have hardly budged more than a few hundred meters in recent weeks.

Military experts say the city appears to be of little strategic value to either side, but Russian forces including mercenaries fighting for the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, have in recent days intensified the bombardment of the city.