Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:43 2022-12-23 pm EST
68.0000 RUB   +1.49%
02:51pRemember the war weary and the poor, pope urges on Christmas Eve
RE
02:36pSanctions to help cut Belarus GDP by 4% in 2022, says PM - Interfax
RE
01:37pUkraine will create its own Christmas miracle, Zelenskiy says in defiant message
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukrainian servicemen mark Christmas in Bakhmut

12/24/2022 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "Christmas during war is still Christmas. The holiday should remain a holiday no matter the circumstances we have now," said Roman Kapinus, a Ukrainian serviceman.

Bakhmut, with a population of 80,000 people before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, has become a symbol of the grinding warfare playing out along much of the eastern front, where enemy positions have hardly budged more than a few hundred meters in recent weeks.

Military experts say the city appears to be of little strategic value to either side, but Russian forces including mercenaries fighting for the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, have in recent days intensified the bombardment of the city.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:51pRemember the war weary and the poor, pope urges on Christmas Eve
RE
02:36pSanctions to help cut Belarus GDP by 4% in 2022, says PM - Interfax
RE
01:37pUkraine will create its own Christmas miracle, Zelenskiy says in defiant message
RE
01:05pUkrainian servicemen mark Christmas in Bakhmut
RE
12:54pFacade all that remains of bombed Mariupol theater
RE
09:04aUkraine says Russian strike kills at least 7 in Kherson 'for pleasure'
RE
05:47aFinland asks Russia to guarantee safety of Moscow embassy
RE
05:10aCyprus Church picks theologian and chemistry teacher as new leader
RE
03:09aJapan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters -Nikkei
RE
02:15aPutin tells Russian defense industry to up its game
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish