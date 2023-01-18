Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:25:47 2023-01-18 pm EST
69.1530 RUB   +0.97%
01:51pDavos 2023: What you need to know about the WEF on Wednesday
RE
01:35pCongo sees deal on $6 billion China mining contract overhaul this year -Finance Minister 
RE
01:32pUkrainian soldiers receive bionic arms
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukrainian soldiers receive bionic arms

01/18/2023 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: This is the moment Ukrainian soldiers Andrii Gidzun and Vitalii Ivashchuk were fitted with bionic arms,

after suffering mine-explosive injuries to their hands, resulting in amputations.

"Well, it's a very cool feeling. I cannot describe it. I am please that I have such an opportunity to get such a functional prosthetic."

Gidzun and Ivashchuk are among the first Ukrainian soldiers to be fitted with the latest high-tech prosthetics, called 'Hero Arms.'

British tech company Open Bionics, which is developing the 3D printed prosthetics,

flew a team of technicians to Munich, Germany to begin fitting the bionic hands.

Here's Joel Gibbard, co-founder and CEO of Open Bionics.

"We have partnered with Superhumans Ukraine, which is a charitable organization delivering prosthetic care and rehabilitation to people who have lost limbs or have become injured as a result of the war in Ukraine."

"So, this is a Hero Arm and some of the things that are unique about this product are that it's an integrated design so every single one is bespoke, it's made to order, to fit the individual. // It's made using 3D printing, and it's got two myoelectric sensors inside. // The person wearing it would be contracting their muscles, thinking about doing these kinds of movements, and then translates to similar movements on the bionic hand."

According to reports, Ukraine is currently the most mined territory in the world, after Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

Charitable foundation Superhumans, with support from Ukraine's Ministry of Health and First Lady Olena Zelenska, is developing a hospital in Lviv.

The hospital will help civilians and soldiers injured in the war with a focus on delivering prosthetics to new amputees, rehabilitation, and counselling.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:51pDavos 2023: What you need to know about the WEF on Wednesday
RE
01:35pCongo sees deal on $6 billion China mining contract overhaul this year -Finance Ministe..
RE
01:32pUkrainian soldiers receive bionic arms
RE
01:26pWhite House calls Lavrov's Holocaust comparison 'truly offensive'
RE
01:14pRussia's Lavrov says Moscow ready to send mission to Armenia-Azerbaijan border
RE
01:12pEBRD expects record 2022 loss due to Russia, Belarus holdings
RE
12:36pDavos 2023-Ukraine's Zelenskiy says tank supplies should come quicker
RE
12:16pDavos 2023-Polish President says crucial to give Ukraine modern weapons
RE
11:56aFashion retailer Shein in talks to raise funds at lower valuation of $64 bln - FT
RE
11:47aOil Prices Rise as the IEA Sees Demand Rising to a Record in 2023 on China Growth
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish