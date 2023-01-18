Ukrainian soldiers receive bionic arms

after suffering mine-explosive injuries to their hands, resulting in amputations.

"Well, it's a very cool feeling. I cannot describe it. I am please that I have such an opportunity to get such a functional prosthetic."

Gidzun and Ivashchuk are among the first Ukrainian soldiers to be fitted with the latest high-tech prosthetics, called 'Hero Arms.'

British tech company Open Bionics, which is developing the 3D printed prosthetics,

flew a team of technicians to Munich, Germany to begin fitting the bionic hands.

Here's Joel Gibbard, co-founder and CEO of Open Bionics.

"We have partnered with Superhumans Ukraine, which is a charitable organization delivering prosthetic care and rehabilitation to people who have lost limbs or have become injured as a result of the war in Ukraine."

"So, this is a Hero Arm and some of the things that are unique about this product are that it's an integrated design so every single one is bespoke, it's made to order, to fit the individual. // It's made using 3D printing, and it's got two myoelectric sensors inside. // The person wearing it would be contracting their muscles, thinking about doing these kinds of movements, and then translates to similar movements on the bionic hand."

According to reports, Ukraine is currently the most mined territory in the world, after Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

Charitable foundation Superhumans, with support from Ukraine's Ministry of Health and First Lady Olena Zelenska, is developing a hospital in Lviv.

The hospital will help civilians and soldiers injured in the war with a focus on delivering prosthetics to new amputees, rehabilitation, and counselling.