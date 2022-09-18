Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:35 2022-09-17 am EDT
60.3000 RUB   +0.92%
05:50aRussia turns to recruiting trucks, big wages to woo volunteer soldiers
RE
04:46aTaiwan 'specially invited' to sign queen's condolence book
RE
04:43aAround 3.7 million tonnes of food left Ukraine ports under grain deal - ministry
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Unclear how Russia will react to battlefield setbacks in Ukraine -top U.S. general

09/18/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Ukrainian serviceman stands at a Polish self-propelled howitzer Krab

A MILITARY BASE IN POLAND (Reuters) - The top U.S. general cautioned on Sunday it was still unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for vigilance among U.S. troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort.

"The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it's incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert," U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters in Warsaw following a visit to a base hosting U.S. troops. Reuters was asked not to publish the name of the base or describe its location.

Milley said he was not suggesting U.S. troops in Europe were at any increased threat, but said they had to be ready. "In the conduct of war, you just don't know with a high degree of certainty what will happen next."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
