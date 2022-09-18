Unclear how Russia will react to battlefield setbacks in Ukraine -top U.S. general

"The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it's incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert," U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters in Warsaw following a visit to a base hosting U.S. troops. Reuters was asked not to publish the name of the base or describe its location.

Milley said he was not suggesting U.S. troops in Europe were at any increased threat, but said they had to be ready. "In the conduct of war, you just don't know with a high degree of certainty what will happen next."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Grant McCool)