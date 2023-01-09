Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:12 2023-01-09 pm EST
69.9100 RUB   -2.20%
05:33pUtilities Up as Sector Seen Benefiting from Lower Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:13pEquities, bonds ETFs drew in near-record amounts of cash in 2022: BlackRock
RE
04:44pScholz says Berlin will not go it alone as pressure mounts to supply Kyiv tanks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Up as Sector Seen Benefiting from Lower Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup

01/09/2023 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers rose sharply as traders bet the sector would benefit from a slide in Treasury yields.

Yields continued to retreat from recent peaks as investors anticipated soft inflation data later in the week.

German solar-power concern Enpal raised capital in a funding round led by U.S. investment firm TPG, in a deal that values the closely held company at $2.4 billion. Investors are betting the rush to pivot away from Russia as a supplier would drive demand for the solar power equipment that Enpal leases for customers' rooftops. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1732ET

All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:33pUtilities Up as Sector Seen Benefiting from Lower Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:13pEquities, bonds ETFs drew in near-record amounts of..
RE
04:44pScholz says Berlin will not go it alone as pressure mounts to supply Kyiv tanks
RE
04:15pKyiv says it's repelling Russian attacks in the east
RE
04:06pZelenskiy: Resilience of our forces in Soledar has helped Ukraine win time
RE
03:13pWheat Futures Drop on Higher Russian Exports -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
01:44pBelgium to extend life of two nuclear reactors by 10 years
RE
12:15pU.N. extends aid to Syria from Turkey, avoids Russia fight
RE
12:10pEquities, bonds ETFs drew in near-record amounts of..
RE
11:58aRussian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners to meet in Turkey this week
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish