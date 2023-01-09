Utilities Up as Sector Seen Benefiting from Lower Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose sharply as traders bet the sector would benefit from a slide in Treasury yields.

Yields continued to retreat from recent peaks as investors anticipated soft inflation data later in the week.

German solar-power concern Enpal raised capital in a funding round led by U.S. investment firm TPG, in a deal that values the closely held company at $2.4 billion. Investors are betting the rush to pivot away from Russia as a supplier would drive demand for the solar power equipment that Enpal leases for customers' rooftops.

