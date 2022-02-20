Log in
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
VP Harris: Situation in Ukraine 'dynamic'

02/20/2022 | 08:39am EST
The United States has already made $1 billion in loan guarantees available and provided $650 million in defense equipment and services to Ukraine in the past year.

There could be a knock-on impact to energy prices paid by American consumers from ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said, adding that the U.S. government is working to mitigate the effects.

Harris said the United States is taking "specific and appropriate steps" to prepare for any potential costs.

Harris also repeated President Joe Biden's assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already taken the decision to attack Ukraine. Russia denies that it plans to invade.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:47aUkraine president calls for immediate ceasefire
RE
08:45aCzech govt to call tender for Dukovany nuclear unit in coming weeks
RE
07:29aKremlin says "daily" Western predictions of Ukraine invasion are provocative
RE
05:43aWest could cut U.S. dollar access for Russian companies, UK's Johnson says
RE
05:15aUK must deal with Russian money in the City, Johnson says
RE
05:04aUK must deal with Russian money in the City, Johnson says
RE
04:24aRUSSIAN DIPLOMAT SAYS : U.S. and British spies can't be trusted on Ukraine
RE
03:25aEastbound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline up slightly over weekend
RE
02/19White House says Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time
RE
02/19Separatist rhetoric, 'false-flag operation' fears stoke Ukraine tensions
RE
