VP Harris: Situation in Ukraine 'dynamic'

There could be a knock-on impact to energy prices paid by American consumers from ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said, adding that the U.S. government is working to mitigate the effects.

Harris said the United States is taking "specific and appropriate steps" to prepare for any potential costs.

Harris also repeated President Joe Biden's assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already taken the decision to attack Ukraine. Russia denies that it plans to invade.