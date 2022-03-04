Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Vanguard will not restrict its active managers' decisions on Russia

03/04/2022 | 11:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 4 (Reuters) - Top mutual fund manager Vanguard Group said on Friday it will adhere to international sanctions being imposed on Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but will not restrict the investment decisions of managers of its actively-managed funds.

In a blog post on Friday addressing investments in Russia, Vanguard Chief Investment Officer Greg Davis said that managers of its actively-managed funds "will decide how best to navigate liquidity challenges and balance investment risks with potential rewards.”

Although best known for its passive index funds, the closely-held U.S. firm runs actively-managed funds with about $1.7 trillion in assets, the company said. Total assets were $8.1 trillion as of January 31.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:30aNew U.S. ambassador Nicholas Burns arrives in China
RE
12:08aVanguard will not restrict its active managers' decisions on Russia
RE
03/04Following new rules, the washington post will remove bylines…
RE
03/04Following The New Rules, The Washington Post Will Remove Bylines, Datelines From Storie..
RE
03/04Singapore sanctions Russia over 'unprovoked attack' on Ukraine
RE
03/04Vanguard will not restrict its active managers' decisions on Russia
RE
03/04Ukraine conflict introduces questions for monetary policy normalisation - SNB's Maechle..
RE
03/04TOP WRAP 2-Russian law on 'fake news' prompts media to halt reporting as websites block..
RE
03/04Following the new rules, the washington post will remove bylines…
RE
03/04Russian attacks spur debate about nuclear power as climate fix
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish