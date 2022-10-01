Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:23 2022-09-30 pm EDT
59.0750 RUB   -0.21%
01:27pLatvian PM's New Unity party ahead in vote, exit poll shows
RE
12:49pItaly's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
10:55aVideo shows Ukraine soldiers at town of Lyman
RE
Video shows Ukraine soldiers at town of Lyman

10/01/2022 | 10:55am EDT
STORY: A video posted on social media by the Ukrainian president's chief of staff purports to show Ukrainian soldiers waving the national flag on the outskirts of the eastern town of Lyman, a longtime Russia bastion.

Kyiv says its forces have encircled the city, which is a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region.

The capture of Lyman would be a major setback for Russia, which moved to annex four regions, including Donetsk, after holding what it called referendums - votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

A Ukrainian military spokesperson said the capture of Lyman would allow Kyiv to advance into the Luhansk region, whose full capture Moscow announced at the beginning of July after weeks of slow, grinding advances.


01:27pLatvian PM's New Unity party ahead in vote, exit poll shows
RE
12:49pItaly's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
10:55aVideo shows Ukraine soldiers at town of Lyman
RE
10:34aRussia says its troops left Lyman to avoid encirclement
RE
10:33aRussia not re-elected to UN aviation agency's 36-member council
RE
08:22aItaly's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
07:03aSuperyacht linked to sanctioned Russian on sale for 29.5 million euros
RE
06:08aGreece-Bulgaria pipeline starts operations to boost non-Russian gas flows
RE
03:29aGas starts flowing to Poland through new Baltic Pipe pipeline
RE
02:53aTurkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
RE
