Vietnam c.bank widens dong trading band, currency hits record low

HANOI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The State Bank of Vietnam
(SBV) has effectively devalued the dong currency by widening the
exchange rate trading band to 5.0% from 3.0% on Monday,
following a sharp fall in the currency resulting from
fluctuations in the global market.
The dong fell 0.66% to a record low of 24,270 per
dollar on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The daily
reference rate set by SBV was at 23,586.
"The State Bank will continue to monitor the market closely
and stands ready to sell foreign currencies to stabilise the
market," the central bank said in a statement.
Vietnam foreign reserves have seen rising steadily over the
past decade and reached $100 billion as of the end of 2021, up
from $92 billion the previous year.
Nonetheless, SBV said this year it had pumped "a large
amount" of foreign currencies into the market, but did not
specify the amount.
Some market analysts estimate SBV in the year to date
had sold around $20 billion to commercial banks to support the
exchange rate. That amount, however, excludes forward contracts
cancelled by banks and contracts yet to come due.
The move followed the impact of rate hikes by the U.S.
Federal Reserve, the protracted conflict between Russia and
Ukraine together with rising energy prices, SBV said.
SBV last month also raised policy rates by 100 basis points
in a rare monetary tightening move aimed at keeping inflation
under 4% this year.
