  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:28 2022-12-16 pm EST
64.0000 RUB   +0.20%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Vote for me! Cyprus clerics scramble to get public vote

12/18/2022 | 07:01am EST
Bishop Georgios of Paphos casts his ballot at a polling station in Apostle Varnavas Cathedral during the election process for a new Archbishop of Cyprus, to lead the island's Greek Orthodox Church in Nicosia

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Greek Cypriots went to the polls on Sunday in an electoral process for a new Archbishop to head an ancient church with modern interests from property management to breweries.

The Greek Orthodox Church of Cyprus is one of the few Orthodox Churches worldwide to recognise the independence of the fellow-Orthodox Church of Ukraine, in a move which triggered a rift within the Cypriot church in 2020.

The new Archbishop will replace Chrysostomos II, who died on Nov. 7. Chrysostomos had recognised the independence of the Ukrainian church away from Moscow's influence, butting heads with clerics considered pro-Russian.

Cyprus's church was founded by one of Christ's earliest followers, Barnabas. Today it has business interests as diverse as real estate to Cyprus's award-winning KEO beer.

In a campaign more in tune with the secular world of politics replete with flyers and roadside banners, text messaging and social media postings, six bishops are vying for the votes of about half a million people. The process will go to a runoff, with the successor to Chrysostomos selected by the Holy Synod, the Church ruling body, from among the three clerics who get the highest number of votes on Sunday.

"In Cyprus the flock has the privilege of choosing who will be its shepherd," said theologian Theodoros Kyriakou.

Polls suggest Athanasios of Limassol, a low-key cleric who has supported causes such as a rehab centre, or Isaias Kykiotis of Tamassos - a larger than life figure who leads church relief missions in disaster zones - will top voter preferences.

Both were known to have opposed the late Archbishop's decision to recognise Ukraine's split from Moscow's sphere of influence, though both have said the rift is now in the past, particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:07aAustralia revises up resources export earnings to $308 billion for FY23
RE
07:01aVote for me! Cyprus clerics scramble to get public vote
RE
07:01aRobotic arm to inspect leaky Soyuz spacecraft, Russia says
RE
04:37aIt's time for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kissinger says
RE
04:15aMajority of Japanese oppose raising taxes to fund military expansion -Kyodo
RE
02:15aFour leaders sign agreement to bring green Azeri energy to Europe
RE
02:10aHeating restored in freezing Kyiv - Mayor Klitschko
RE
01:48aNew Azeri energy deal to cut Europe reliance on Russia
RE
12/17Russia's defence minister visits troops involved in Ukraine operation - ministry
RE
12/17Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish