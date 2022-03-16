WHO delays review of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Ukraine conflict

March 16 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has
delayed its ongoing assessment of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus
vaccine for emergency use because of Moscow's invasion of
Ukraine, an official from the health agency said on Wednesday.
The Sputnik V shot, widely used in Russia and approved in
more than 60 countries, is also being reviewed by the European
Medicines Agency (EMA).
"We were supposed to go do inspections in Russia on March 7,
and these inspections were postponed for a later date,"
Mariângela Simão, WHO assistant-director general for Access to
Medicines and Health Products, said during a press briefing.
"New dates will be set as soon as possible."
She also said the agency was facing other operational
issues, including difficulties in booking flights and using
credit cards, which have been discussed with the Russian
applicant.
