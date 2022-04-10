Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04/10 05:01:19 pm EDT
79.5000 RUB    0.00%
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Decline in February
MT
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Slump in February amid Renewed COVID-19 Impact
MT
04/08Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine dip
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

WORLD BANK SAYS IT FORECASTS RUSSIA GDP TO CONTRACT 11.2% IN 202…

04/10/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WORLD BANK SAYS IT FORECASTS RUSSIA GDP TO CONTRACT 11.2% IN 2022 AFTER 4.7% GROWTH IN 2021


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Decline in February
MT
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Slump in February amid Renewed COVID-19 Impact
MT
04/08Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine dip
RE
04/08Italy's Intesa heightens checks on Russia activities
RE
04/08Polymetal Falls 7% as Auditor Deloitte Resigns Citing Russian Operations
MT
04/08Shanghai aluminium slips to over 3-week low as demand concerns weigh
RE
04/08Chinese Shares End Mixed; Property Stocks Rise on Housing Market Recovery
MT
04/08Late U.S. Rebound to Lift London Stocks
DJ
04/08Deloitte Resigns From Polymetal International Under New Policy For Russian Firms
MT
04/08OMV takes Q1 hit of 2 bln euros from Russia business
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral