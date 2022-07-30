WRAPUP 5-Ukraine says scores of Russians killed, rail links cut in southern fighting

(Adds Ukrainian military saying Russians "partially successful"
at Semyhirya; partisan attack on railway junction box)
* Kyiv says more than 100 Russian soldiers killed on Friday
* Ukraine says rail links to Kherson over Dnipro have been
cut
* UK spy chief says Russia is 'running out of steam'
* Russia publishes list of killed, injured Ukrainian POWs
KYIV, July 30 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military said on
Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in fighting in
the south, including the Kherson region that is the focus of
Kyiv's counter-offensive in that part of the country and a key
link in Moscow's supply lines.
Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro River had been cut,
the military's southern command said, potentially further
isolating Russian forces west of the river from supplies in
occupied Crimea and the east.
South of the town of Bakhmut, which has been cited by Russia
as a prime target in the eastern region of Donetsk, the
Ukrainian military said Russian forces had been "partially
successful" in establishing control over the settlement of
Semyhirya by storming it from three directions.
"He established himself on the outskirts of the settlement,"
the military's evening report said, referring to Russian forces.
Defence and intelligence officials from Britain, which has
been one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since Moscow launched
its invasion on Feb. 24, portrayed Russian forces as struggling
to maintain momentum.
Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems
to badly damage three bridges across the Dnipro in recent weeks,
cutting off Kherson city and - in the assessment of British
defence officials - leaving Russia's 49th Army highly vulnerable
on the river's west bank.
Ukraine's military said more than 100 Russian soldiers had
been killed and seven tanks destroyed in fighting in the south
on Friday.
Writing on Telegram, the first deputy head of the Kherson
regional council, Yuri Sobolevsky, told residents to stay away
from Russian ammunition dumps, saying: "The Ukrainian army is
pouring it on against the Russians and this is only the
beginning."
The Kherson region's pro-Ukrainian governor, Dmytro Butriy,
said fighting was continuing in many parts of the region, and
that Berislav district, just northwest of the Kakhovka
hydroelectric plant, was particularly hard hit.
"In some villages, not a single home has been left intact,
all infrastructure has been destroyed, people are living in
cellars," he wrote on Telegram.
Just to the north of Lysychansk, which Moscow's forces
captured in early July after weeks of fighting, Ukrainian
partisans destroyed a railway junction box near the
Russian-controlled town of Svatove on Friday night, making it
harder for Moscow to bring in ammunition to the front lines by
train, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in an online
post.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield
reports.
Officials from the Russian-appointed administration running
the Kherson region earlier this week rejected Western and
Ukrainian assessments of the situation.
In an intelligence update on Saturday, Britain's Ministry of
Defence said Russia had likely established two pontoon bridges
and a ferry system to compensate for bridges damaged in
Ukrainian strikes.
Russian-installed authorities in occupied territories in
southern Ukraine were possibly preparing to hold referendums on
joining Russia later this year, and were "likely coercing the
population into disclosing personal details in order to compose
voting registers," it added.
On Friday the British ministry described the Russian
government as "growing desperate", having lost tens of thousands
of soldiers in the war. The chief of Britain's MI6 foreign
intelligence agency, Richard Moore, added https://twitter.com/ChiefMI6/status/1553309715299536896?s=20&t=ScC3FnVxfbtD1_W6tPFDvQ
on Twitter that Russia is "running out of steam".
PRISON DEATHS
Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over a missile
strike or explosion early on Friday that appeared to have killed
dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the frontline town of
Olenivka held by Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Donetsk
province.
The Russian defence ministry on Saturday published a list of
50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed and 73 wounded in what it
said was a Ukrainian military strike with a U.S.-made High
Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).
Ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said
"all political, criminal and moral responsibility" rested with
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, "his criminal regime
and Washington who supports them".
Ukraine's armed forces denied responsibility, saying Russian
artillery had targeted the prison to hide the mistreatment of
those held there. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday
Russia had committed a war crime and called for international
condemnation.
Reuters could not immediately verify the differing versions
of events, but some of the deaths were confirmed by Reuters
journalists who visited the prison.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his
condolences in a phone call on Friday with Kuleba and said
Washington was committed to "hold Russia accountable for
atrocities," the U.S. State Department said.
The United Nations is prepared to send experts to Olenivka
to investigate if it obtains consent from both parties, U.N.
spokesperson Farhan Haq said. The International Committee of the
Red Cross (ICRC) said it was seeking access and had offered to
help evacuate the wounded.
A charity linked to Ukraine's Azov Regiment said on Telegram
it was not immediately able to confirm or deny the authenticity
of the Russian list of people killed and wounded.
Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities against civilians
and identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia
denies targeting civilians and war crimes.
