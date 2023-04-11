WSJ reporter's arrest will put off visitors to Russia: Blinken

Asked about the case at a news conference, Blinken said Moscow's actions would "do even more damage to Russia's standing around the world."

"I think it sends a very strong message to people around the world to beware of even setting foot there lest they be arbitrarily detained," Blinken said.

Russia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blinken's remarks.

Russia's FSB security service said on March 30 it had arrested Gershkovich, accusing him of gathering information about a Russian defense company that was a state secret.