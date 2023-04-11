Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:50:02 2023-04-12 am EDT
82.3300 RUB   +1.53%
WSJ reporter's arrest will put off visitors to Russia: Blinken

04/11/2023 | 11:35pm EDT
STORY: Blinken, who formally designated Gershkovich as 'wrongfully detained' on Monday, said U.S. consular officials had not had access to the journalist since his detention on March 29, in breach of its obligations under a consular convention Moscow signed with Washington.

Asked about the case at a news conference, Blinken said Moscow's actions would "do even more damage to Russia's standing around the world."

"I think it sends a very strong message to people around the world to beware of even setting foot there lest they be arbitrarily detained," Blinken said.

Russia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blinken's remarks.

Russia's FSB security service said on March 30 it had arrested Gershkovich, accusing him of gathering information about a Russian defense company that was a state secret.


All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:09aAnalysis-LNG imports test EU resolve to quit Russian fossil fuel
RE
01:02aExclusive-Iran exploits quake relief mission to fly weapons to Syria -sources
RE
12:44aExplainer-Why a clean energy transition is so important to G7 chair Japan
RE
12:35aExclusive-Leaked U.S. intel document claims Serbia agreed to arm Ukraine
RE
12:28aDeutsche Bank Prepares Severance Packages to End IT Operations in Russia
MT
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Mixed Open for Shares -2-
DJ
04/11Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Ahead of U.S. CPI D..
DJ
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
