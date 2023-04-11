Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:35:55 2023-04-11 pm EDT
81.0964 RUB   -0.65%
05:32pWSJ reporter's detention will deter others from 'setting foot' in Russia, Blinken says
RE
05:17pWorld Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstruction
RE
03:41pWheat Futures Slide on Higher Domestic Stocks -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

WSJ reporter's detention will deter others from 'setting foot' in Russia, Blinken says

04/11/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Handout image of reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday Russia's detention of Evan Gershkovich and denial of consular access to the Wall Street Journal reporter sends a message that people around the world should "beware of even setting foot" in Russia.

Blinken, who formally designated Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" on Monday, said U.S. consular officials had not had access to the journalist since his detention on March 29, in breach of its obligations under a consular convention Moscow signed with Washington.

Asked about the case at a news conference, Blinken said Moscow's actions would "do even more damage to Russia's standing around the world."

"I think it sends a very strong message to people around the world to beware of even setting foot there lest they be arbitrarily detained," Blinken said.

Russia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blinken's remarks. Russia's FSB security service said on March 30 it had arrested Gershkovich, accusing him of gathering information about a Russian defense company that was a state secret.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:32pWSJ reporter's detention will deter others from 'setting foot' in Russia, Blinken says
RE
05:17pWorld Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstructi..
RE
03:41pWheat Futures Slide on Higher Domestic Stocks -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:23pRussia's Wagner mercenaries control over 80% of Bakhmut, leader says
RE
03:21pChicago soy closes stronger as US report predicts smaller Argentina crop
RE
03:01pIMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth
RE
02:30pJailed Kremlin critic Navalny says he is back in solitary, conditions 'hellish'
RE
02:23pAnalysis-Macron's aim of EU unity on China undone by trip fallout
RE
02:21pBrazil's Lula puts Ukraine peace on his agenda in China
RE
02:09pRussia's Aeroflot sends aircraft for repair to Iran
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer