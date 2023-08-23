SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was not surprised by reports that Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin may have died in a plane crash, adding that not much happens in the country that President Vladimir Putin is not behind.

Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed on Wednesday evening north of Moscow with no survivors, Russian authorities said earlier.

There was no confirmation that Prigozhin was physically on board and Reuters could not immediately confirm that he was on the aircraft.

"I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised," Biden told reporters.

"There is not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind, but I don't know enough to know the answer."

Prigozhin, 62, spearheaded a mutiny against Russia's top army brass on June 23-24 which Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war.

The White House said Biden was briefed about the crash.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Dan Whitcomb and Cynthia Osterman)

By Steve Holland