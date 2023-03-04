Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
2023-03-04
75.6000 RUB   +1.61%
Wagner boss video said to show dead Ukrainian troops

03/04/2023 | 10:00am EST
STORY: In the video, Prigozhin, clad in full military gear, said: "We are sending another shipment of Ukrainian army fighters home. They fought bravely, and perished. That's why the latest truck will take them back to their motherland."

The footage shows men in uniform nailing wooden coffins shut and loading them onto a truck.

Prigozhin, whose Wagner Group has spearheaded Russia's months-long assault on the eastern city of Bakhmut, has repeatedly praised the Ukrainian army as a worthy and capable adversary.

On New Year's Eve, a media outlet linked to Prigozhin published footage of the Wagner boss visiting Ukrainian prisoners of war with a traditional gift of mandarins, and promising to return them to Ukraine via a prisoner swap as soon as possible.


All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:06aChina's economy, government revamp in focus as parliament set to open
RE
10:00aWagner boss video said to show dead Ukrainian troops
RE
09:43aNorth Korea's state media backs Russian call for probe into pipeline blast
RE
07:23aRussia's Wagner boss publishes video showing coffins of dead Ukrainian troops being shi..
RE
06:07aGerman sanctions against Russian oligarchs advancing slowly
RE
04:52aNATO commander-in-chief: scale of Ukraine war unbelievable
DP
04:26aUK says Ukraine forces under increasingly severe pressure defending Bakhmut
RE
03:56aRussian defence minister pays rare visit to troops in Ukraine
RE
02:14aGazprom to ship 39.8 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday
RE
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
