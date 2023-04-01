Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:22:55 2023-04-01 pm EDT
77.4250 RUB    0.00%
Wall Street Journal demands immediate release of reporter arrested in Russia

04/01/2023 | 07:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Handout image of reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich

(Reuters) - The Wall Street Journal on Saturday demanded the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich, a Moscow-based correspondent who was arrested by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying.

"Evan's case is a vicious affront to a free press, and should spur outrage in all free people and governments throughout the world, the newspaper said in a statement on Twitter.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2023
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
