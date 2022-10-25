Wall Street bankers in Riyadh renew warnings over world economy

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Top Wall Street bankers
renewed their warnings about the world economy on Tuesday amid
geopolitical tensions and steep interest rate hikes to tackle
decades-high inflation.
Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon said economic conditions
would "tighten meaningfully from here" and the U.S. Federal
Reserve could hike rates beyond 4.5-4.75% if it does not see
real changes in behaviour.
"If they don't see real changes – labour is still very, very
tight – they're obviously just playing with the demand side by
tightening. But if they don't see real changes in behaviour, my
guess is they'll go further," he said.
Speaking at Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference in
Riyadh, he said it was difficult to get out of "embedded
inflation" without an economic slowdown.
The process of unwinding 40 years of "nationalized fixed
income markets" is "disruptive", Solomon added.
JPMorgan Chase & Co's Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, speaking
on the same panel, said the geopolitical situation was more
concerning than a possible recession in the United States.
Dimon said the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and
tensions between the United States and China were more worrisome
than a potential U.S. recession.
"There's a lot of stuff on the horizon which is bad and
could – not necessarily – but could put the U.S. in recession,"
he said. "But that's not the most important thing for what we
think about. We'll manage right through that. I would worry much
more about the geopolitics in the world today."
