Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:22:55 2023-04-01 pm EDT
77.4250 RUB    0.00%
04/01War has killed 262 Ukrainian athletes, sports minister says
RE
04/01Montenegro holds run-off presidential election
RE
04/01Wall Street Journal demands immediate release of reporter arrested in Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

War has killed 262 Ukrainian athletes, sports minister says

04/01/2023 | 11:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Funeral of Ukrainian decathlete and serviceman Volodymyr Androshchuk in Letychiv

(Reuters) - Russia's war against Ukraine has claimed the lives of 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities, the country's sports minister, Vadym Huttsait, said on Saturday.

Meeting the visiting president of the International Federation of Gymnastics, Morinari Watanabe, Huttsait said no athletes from Russia should be allowed at the Olympics or other sports competitions.

"They all support this war and attend events held in support of this war," Huttsait said, according to a transcript on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's website.

The International Olympic Committee has recommended the gradual return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competition as neutrals. It has not decided on their participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ukraine said on Friday its athletes will not be allowed to take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Games if they have to compete against Russians, a decision the IOC has criticised.

Reuters could not independently verify the number of Ukrainian athletes killed or how many facilities have been destroyed.

In the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022, a number of Ukrainian national-level athletes have taken up arms voluntarily to defend their country.

Among those killed this year alone have been figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, who died in combat near Bakhmut, and Volodymyr Androshchuk, a 22-year-old decathlon champion and future Olympic hopeful.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04/01War has killed 262 Ukrainian athletes, sports minister says
RE
04/01Montenegro holds run-off presidential election
RE
04/01Wall Street Journal demands immediate release of reporter arrested in Russia
RE
04/01Finland's Marin faces tough re-election bid in national election
RE
04/01Weary Bulgarians go to polls for fifth time in two years
RE
04/01Ukraine cleric accused of glorifying Russia invasion give house arrest - church
RE
04/01Zelenskiy says Russian UN Security Council presidency is absurd
RE
04/01North Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions - KCNA
RE
04/01Russia's Shoigu promises increased munitions supplies in visit to Ukraine headquarters
RE
04/01Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 billio..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer