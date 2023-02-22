Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:00:44 2023-02-22 pm EST
74.8760 RUB   +0.31%
'War is not the solution' -U.N. chief marks one year of war in Ukraine

02/22/2023 | 05:40pm EST
STORY: Since Moscow invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly hinted that Russia could use a nuclear weapon if threatened.

"We have heard implicit threats to use nuclear weapons. The so-called tactical use of nuclear weapons is utterly unacceptable. It is high time to step back from the brink," Guterres told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly at a meeting to mark the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

The General Assembly is set to adopt a draft resolution - likely on Thursday - stressing "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the U.N. Charter.

The United States and western allies have called the invasion an unprovoked land grab against a sovereign nation.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:56pBiden says Putin's decision doesn't show he's thinking of using nuclear weapons
RE
05:42p'War is not the solution' -U.N. chief marks one year of war in Ukraine
RE
05:40p'War is not the solution' -U.N. chief marks one year of war in Ukraine
RE
05:29pBiden, Putin display their alliances with Ukraine war backdrop
RE
05:12pOil producer APA beats quarterly profit estimates on higher crude prices
RE
04:35pPioneer Natural Resources, Coterra beat profit estimates on high crude prices
RE
04:22pPioneer Natural Resources beats fourth-quarter profit estimates
RE
04:21pExiled Russian sci-fi writer to be prosecuted over war statements
RE
04:15pBumble positive on 2023 as user growth defies economic gloom
RE
04:00pHungary to debate Finland, Sweden NATO bid next Wednesday -agenda
RE
