Wary of Russia, Germany in talks to buy Arrow 3 missile defence from Israel

BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Germany is in talks to buy the
Arrow 3 missile defence system from Israel as part of Berlin's
efforts to strengthen its armed forces after Russia's invasion
of Ukraine, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on a visit to
the German capital on Monday.
Germany has ramped up its military spending after Russia
sent troops into Ukraine in February, while shipping aid and
heavy weapons to Kyiv as part of an international response.
"Israel ... will play a part in building Germany's new
defence force, mainly in the field of air defence," Lapid told
reporters, speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"... it has to do with our total commitment to the safety of
Germany, to the safety of Europe, to the ability of liberal
democracies to defend themselves," he added.
Lapid described their talks as leading to a "future possible
deal" but declined to outline the cost. Scholz said Germany
would strengthen its defences by buying more air defence systems
in the future and called the Arrow 3 system a "high-performance
offer" but also declined to go into specifics.
Arrow 3 interceptors are designed to fly beyond the earth's
atmosphere, where their warheads detach to become "kamikaze"
satellites, or "kill vehicles" that track and slam into the
targets. Such high-altitude shoot-downs are meant to safely
destroy incoming nuclear, biological or chemical missiles.
One German government source told Reuters: "Yes, there is
the plan to buy Arrow 3, but nothing is signed."
The two leaders also discussed the stuttering efforts to
revive a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, with Scholz urging
Tehran to not turn down proposals made by Europe.
Lapid was also due to visit the site of the 1942 Wannsee
Conference that laid out the "final solution" - the plan by Nazi
Germany to exterminate the Jews - later on Monday.
