'We are really scared': Ukrainians flee war at home

Many had to leave behind brothers, husbands and sons, under new orders for men aged 18 to 60 to stay and fight.

"There is bombing everywhere and people are afraid and scared. So we want to leave Ukraine right now, but I think there is no possibility for men to leave, so we need to decide. I have a five-year-old kid and I also have my sister who has two kids, so we are really scared and don't know what will happen here."

Long lines of cars were jammed along the border to Romania, with many waiting for hours to reach the checkpoints.

"It's a terrible tragedy and Putin is a crazy person. [trim] I have relatives in Russia as well and they are just thinking that it's not military action, but something like saving Russians from someone in Ukraine, so it's really sad how people don't know what's happening."

This ferry service usually takes about 20 cars from Ukraine to Romania per journey, but saw the number tripled as people fled.

Tens of thousands of people poured into Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia on Friday.

Authorities in Romania and Poland have lifted pandemic quarantine rules for those arriving from outside the EU, and, from Friday, Ukrainians could get COVID-19 vaccinations in Poland.

The border congestion was also seen at the Polish town of Medyka.

Some already in Poland waited anxiously for loved ones to arrive, like Andriy, who hoped his family would make it soon.

"Travel is very hard, of course. A lot of cars, a lot of buses, traffic jam and then a big price to get here. And they're saying, I hope two, maybe three hours, and they (his family) will come in here in Poland. [trim] I think I will cry."

U.N. aid agencies say the war could drive up to 5 million people to flee abroad, with up to 3 million heading to Poland alone.