Weary Kyiv residents certain of victory despite New Year's Eve strikes

Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least one person in the capital Kyiv and injuring more than a dozen in what one official described as "terror on New Year's Eve".

Couple Yaryna and Oleh, who declined to give their surnames, covered themselves in Christmas lights, drank champagne out of paper cups and danced near the Christmas tree.

"Russians won't achieve anything. We are not giving up. They couldn't ruin our celebrations. Yes, there are losses, but they will never be able to do what they want to," Yarna said, adding, "So, Russians, Happy New Year (makes 'up you' gesture). And Merry Christmas. Ukraine will win!"

Moscow's second major missile attack in three days badly damaged a hotel south of Kyiv's centre and a residential building in another district. A Japanese journalist was among the wounded and taken to hospital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.