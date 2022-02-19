West puts up united front as Russia begins nuclear exercises

MUNICH, Germany, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Western leaders warned
Russia not to consider shifting a country's national borders by
force, highlighting that Moscow would pay a high political and
economic price for any military intervention in Ukraine.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said the United States
would reinforce NATO's eastern flank to act as a further
deterrent to any Russian military action in addition to the
threat of sanctions.
"National borders should not be changed by force," Harris
said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
"We have prepared economic measures that will be swift,
severe, and united," she said. "We will target Russia's
financial institutions and key industries."
Security officials have warned that Russia has forces in
place to invade Ukraine at any moment, and said Moscow could be
seeking to create an excuse to invade with a so-called false
flag operation.
Russia opened an investigation on Saturday into Russian
media reports that a Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia's region
of Rostov about 1 kilometre (0.6 miles) from the border.
Russia also on Saturday began strategic nuclear exercises
involving launches of ballistic missiles, which it said were
unrelated to deployments along Ukraine's border.
DIPLOMACY
Leaders at the Munich conference said they wanted to
continue dialogue with Russia, with German Chancellor Scholz
saying there were clear indications Russia was still open to
diplomacy.
They received some support from Chinese Foreign Minister
Wang Yi, whose country has close ties with Russia, when he told
the conference no country should seek to replace international
norms with its own will.
He said no country should be obsessed with turning back the
wheel of history.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian President
Vladimir Putin was wrong to seek justification for revising
borders in history.
"If you go back far enough in the history books you can find
grounds for wars that last a few hundred years and destroy our
entire continent," Scholz said at the conference.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he had sent a
letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offering more
talks to defuse the Ukraine crisis but warned Moscow of the
dangers of making impossible security demands.
He also told the conference there were no signs of a Russian
withdrawal from the borders of Ukraine - despite Russia's
assertion this week that it had begun withdrawing troops.
"We are extremely concerned because we see that they
continue to build up, they continue to prepare. And we have
never in Europe seen since the end of the Cold War, such a large
concentration of combat-ready troops," he said.
In a rare admission of the limits of diplomacy, Stoltenberg
also said Moscow was putting forward security demands that the
Kremlin knew NATO could never meet.
"Russia has made the issue of Ukraine's possible NATO
membership a casus belli, which is a paradox because there is no
decision on this on the agenda," Scholz said. "We will
differentiate clearly between untenable demands and legitimate
security interests."
In the stand-off over Ukraine, Russia has sent tens of
thousands of troops near the border with its neighbour while
insisting it has no plans to invade.
President Vladimir Putin is pressing security demands
including a block on Ukraine ever joining NATO. NATO has said
that, under U.N. treaties, every nation is free to choose its
alliances.
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott and John Chalmers in
Brussels, Thomas Escritt and Sarah Marsh in Berlin;
Editing by Frances Kerry, Alison Williams and Jane Merriman)