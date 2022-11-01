Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:23 2022-11-01 pm EDT
61.9750 RUB   +1.60%
01:10pInsurance for Ukraine grains shipments cut after Russia suspension -sources
RE
12:46pGerman Jan-Aug oil imports up 11.4%, bill nearly doubles
RE
12:42pNokian Tyres shares fall as new Romanian plant fails to convince
RE
Summary 
Summary

Western Balkans leaders to sign deals on closer integration in Berlin

11/01/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - Western Balkans leaders are set to sign three agreements on mutual recognition of identity cards, university degrees and professional qualifications at a summit in Berlin on Thursday, German government officials said.

Moves towards closer integration aim to bring greater stability to a region that emerged from the break-up of Yugoslavia and the ethnic wars of the 1990s and is still wracked by tensions.

They also aim to bring Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania closer to their stated goal of joining the neighboring European Union amid fears about the rising influence of Russia and China in the region.

Serbia in particular, which was bombed by NATO two decades ago, has long struggled to balance historically close ties with Russia against aspirations for economic and political integration with the West.

One of the German government officials said on Tuesday that Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia.

"The need for a decision is coming to a head in view of geopolitical developments," the official said in reference to Russia's war in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to receive leaders of the six Balkan countries and the EU in Berlin on Thursday as a revival of the so-called "Berlin Process" that his predecessor Angela Merkel put in motion.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Sarah Marsh, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish