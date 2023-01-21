Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:59:46 2023-01-20 pm EST
69.1010 RUB   +0.45%
01/21Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania urge Germany to send tanks to Ukraine
RE
01/21Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas - officials
RE
01/21'What crime?' Wagner chief questions U.S. sanctions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

'What crime?' Wagner chief questions U.S. sanctions

01/21/2023 | 06:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A Russian mercenary group fighting in Ukraine - private military contractor Wagner - fired back at the White House Saturday after Washington on Friday announced new sanctions against the group.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Friday that Wagner, which has claimed credit for Russia's battlefield advances in Ukraine, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization -- a move that would freeze any U.S. assets and prohibit Americans from providing funds, goods, or services to the group.

KIRBY: "With these actions, and more to come, our message to any company that is considering providing support to Wagner is this: Wagner is a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses, and we will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose, and target those assisting Wagner."

Kirby said the Wagner group had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine - including infantry rockets and missiles - and that images showed five Russian railcars that traveled from Russia to North Korea.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry has called the report groundless.

On Saturday, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published an open letter to the White House, asking Kirby "what crime" his company had committed.

Prigozhin, who previously denied connections to Wagner, admitted in September that he founded the mercenary army, which has played a major role in the conflict, describing  Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks, rockets and artillery.

Kirby said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been increasingly turning to Wagner for military support, causing some tensions in Moscow.

"We continue to assess that Wagner currently has approximately 50,000 personnel deployed to Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts. Our information indicates the Russian Defense Ministry has reservations about Wagner's recruitment methods. Despite this, we assess that it is likely that Wagner will continue to recruit right out of Russian prisons."

Aside from the new sanctions, Prigozhin is wanted in the United States for interference in U.S. elections, something that he said in November he had done and would continue to do.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01/21Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania urge Germany to send tanks to Ukraine
RE
01/21Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas - officials
RE
01/21'What crime?' Wagner chief questions U.S. sanctions
RE
01/21Japan PM Kishida weighs Feb. Ukraine visit and talks with Zelenskiy -Yomiuri
RE
01/21New German defence minister to travel to Ukraine soon - Bild am Sonntag
RE
01/21Yellen says setting price caps on Russian refined oil products 'complicated'
RE
01/21Pro-Kremlin channel Russia Today says France operation closing
RE
01/21Far-right Danish politician burns Koran
RE
01/21Russia's Wagner to send Kyiv bodies of soldiers killed in Soledar - report
RE
01/21Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish