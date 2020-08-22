Log in
What's News : World-Wide

08/22/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Billions of dollars in federal funds earmarked for boosting nationwide Covid-19 testing remain unspent months after Congress made the money available, according to HHS.

Nursing homes need an aggressive federal approach to the Covid-19 crisis, according to recommendations from a panel convened by the Trump administration.

The postmaster general defended his efforts to make the USPS run more efficiently and said the service could handle an expected surge in mailed ballots this fall.

Kremlin critic Navalny was being taken to Germany for treatment. His supporters allege he was poisoned, but doctors in Russia said they didn't find toxins in his system.

Nearly 12,000 firefighters across California were battling major wildfires, many of them around the heavily populated San Francisco Bay Area.

Libya's two rival governments declared a cease-fire in the country's civil war on Friday, easing months of tensions.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion-designer Mossimo Giannulli, were sentenced to prison for their roles in the college-admissions cheating scandal.

