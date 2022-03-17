Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

White House cites 'high concern' that China may provide Russia with weapons

03/17/2022 | 07:16pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
White House Press Secretary Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it had "high concern" that China could provide Russia with military equipment to aid its invasion of Ukraine, and President Joe Biden would be candid and direct in his phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said China's failure to denounce Russia's actions "speaks volumes."

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:23pU.S. citizen killed in Ukraine, Blinken says
RE
07:20pU.S. House backs removal of 'most-favored' trade status for Russia, Belarus, voting con..
RE
07:20pU.s. house of representatives backs bid to remove 'most-favored'…
RE
07:16pWhite House cites 'high concern' that China may provide Russia with weapons
RE
07:09pScant progress in peace talks as Ukrainian cities pounded in more Russian attacks
RE
07:09pPirelli puts brake on Russian activities
RE
06:56pWall Street rises as investors eye Fed moves, Ukraine peace talks
RE
06:55pVenezuela's opposition asks oil companies to stick to democracy
RE
06:52pALEXANDER NOVAK : Russian energy supplies to remain stable - Ifax cites Novak
RE
06:47pNo recession seen this year, but growth will slow -Italy's Draghi
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral