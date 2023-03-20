Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:47:25 2023-03-20 pm EDT
76.6010 RUB   +0.87%
03:18pUS, China, Russia argue over North Korea at United Nations
RE
03:05pWhite House urges China's Xi to press Putin on Ukraine
RE
03:05pU.S. oil exports to Europe hit record in March on steep discounts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

White House urges China's Xi to press Putin on Ukraine

03/20/2023 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The White House as seen from the Washington Monument

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House urged Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to use his visit to Moscow this week to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and end Russia's war against Ukraine.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters the United States is concerned that Xi, currently on a trip to Moscow, will reiterate calls for a ceasefire that would leave Russian forces inside Ukrainian sovereign territory.

Kirby said Xi should speak with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy about the impact of the war on Ukraine.

"We encourage President Xi to press President Putin directly on the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The world and China's neighbors will certainly be watching closely," he said.

Xi and Putin seem to be connected in "a bit of a marriage of convenience" rather than one of affection, Kirby said.

"These are two countries that have long chafed at U.S. leadership around the world," he said.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason, Steve Holland and Jasper Ward; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:18pUS, China, Russia argue over North Korea at United Nations
RE
03:05pWhite House urges China's Xi to press Putin on Ukraine
RE
03:05pU.S. oil exports to Europe hit record in March on steep discounts
RE
01:12pSwiss Government's 'Emergency Rescue' of Credit Suisse via UBS Merger Lifts European St..
MT
01:12pGerman Shares Start Week Unfazed by Credit Suisse Woes
MT
01:08pOil export and transit via Russia's western ports set to rise 9% in March m/m -sources,..
RE
12:59pUkraine's 2023 grain harvest seen falling to 44.3 mln T - farm ministry
RE
12:57pKazakh ruling party wins 54% of vote in snap election
RE
12:54pEU's EIB to break 4-year Turkey lending ban with earthquake aid
RE
12:51pUS authorizes another $350 million in military aid to Ukraine
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral