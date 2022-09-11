Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:43 2022-09-10 am EDT
60.5850 RUB   +1.35%
07:00aPM says Greece has taken action to secure winter energy supplies
RE
06:51aWINTER CAN LEAD TO RAPID DE-OCCUPATION : Zelenskiy
RE
06:48aRussia hits Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, says defence ministry
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Winter can lead to rapid de-occupation: Zelenskiy

09/11/2022 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the 'YES' conference Zelenskiy warned that the coming winter will be hard both for Ukraine and Europe.

"When will we have victory? The answer to this question could be given by the stage that is right in front of us. I'm telling you openly: This stage will be difficult. We have to survive this winter."

Ukrainian forces have advanced north from Kharkiv to within 30 miles of the border with Russia and are also pressing to the south and east in the same region, Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Sunday.

Zelenskiy also shared images said to show his nation's flag being raised over the retaken settlement of Chkalovske.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify Ukraine's battlefield accounts.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:00aPM says Greece has taken action to secure winter energy supplies
RE
06:51aWINTER CAN LEAD TO RAPID DE-OCCUPATI : Zelenskiy
RE
06:48aRussia hits Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, says defence ministry
RE
05:41aUkraine forces advance north after fall of Russian stronghold
RE
02:54aUkraine continues to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region, UK says
RE
02:36aUK dismisses Putin assertion on Ukraine grain exports to poor countries
RE
01:54aWest weighs contentious anti-China move as U.N. rights council opens
RE
01:49aUkraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant halts operations - Energoatom
RE
01:48aUk military intelligence - russia is pursuing a deliberate misin…
RE
01:42aUK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE : Russia has likely withdrawn units from…
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish