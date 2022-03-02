World Bank halts all programs in Russia, Belarus

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on
Wednesday it had stopped all programs in Russia and Belarus with
immediate effect, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and
"hostilities against the people of Ukraine."
In a statement, the multilateral development bank said it
had not approved any new loans to or investments in Russia since
2014, the year Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine.
The bank said it had not approved any new lending to Belarus
since mid-2020, when the United States imposed sanctions on the
country over a disputed presidential election.
The World Bank's lending commitments to Belarus totaled $308
million in 2020, according to the bank's website, with active
projects including a biomass heating project, forestry
development work and education modernizations.
The World Bank has loaned more than $16 billion to Russia
since the early 1990s. The most recent projects approved
including a youth program in the North Caucasus in 2013 and a
cultural heritage program dating back to 2010, the bank's
website showed.
The decision to halt all programs in Russia and Belarus came
a day after the leaders of the World Bank and the International
Monetary Fund said they were racing to provide billions of
dollars of additional funding to Ukraine in coming weeks and
months, warning the war could result in "significant spillovers"
to other countries.
The European Union, the United States, Britain and others
have hit Russia with a wide range of sanctions after its
invasion of Ukraine.
They have also imposed asset freezes, travel bans and other
restrictions on numerous Russian individuals including President
Vladimir Putin himself.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington
Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)