    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Summary

World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time

12/25/2021 | 07:20pm EST
Women pose for pictures at a shopping mall near the CCTV headquarters and China Zun skyscraper in Beijing

LONDON (Reuters) - The world's economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than previously thought to overtake the United States as the No.1 economy, a report showed on Sunday.

British consultancy Cebr predicted China will become the world's top economy in dollar terms in 2030, two years later than forecast in last year's World Economic League Table report.

India looks set to overtake France next year and then Britain in 2023 to regain its place as the world's sixth biggest economy, Cebr said.

"The important issue for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation, which has now reached 6.8% in the U.S.," said Cebr deputy chairman Douglas McWilliams.

"We hope that a relatively modest adjustment to the tiller will bring the non-transitory elements under control. If not, then the world will need to brace itself for a recession in 2023 or 2024."

The report showed Germany was on track to overtake Japan in terms of economic output in 2033. Russia could become a Top 10 economy by 2036 and Indonesia looks on track for ninth place in 2034.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12/25Thousands of Russians returning to bases -reports
RE
12/25Berlin and Kremlin envoys to meet over Ukraine, says source
RE
12/25Mali denies deployment of Russian mercenaries, says only 'trainers' present
RE
12/24Russian court fines Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms
RE
12/24Russia fines Meta Platforms 2 billion roubles
RE
12/24European Gas Extends Slump With More LNG Heading To Region
MT
12/24Russia conducts test launch of hypersonic missile -Interfax
RE
12/24Putin says Nord Stream 2 launch would lower gas prices in Europe
RE
12/24COMMODITIES BRIEF : TTF Nat Gas F Jan 22 Down 21% at 28.279, says BNN TV, Which Is Chartin..
MT
12/24Putin says Europe only has itself to blame for surging gas prices
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral