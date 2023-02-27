Yellen backs fully financed IMF program for Ukraine by end-March -U.S. Treasury

Treasury said Yellen, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, commended Marchenko's work to stabilize Ukraine's economy and "maintain focus on economic reforms amid Russia's unprovoked and brutal war."

She also expressed support for creation of a multi-agency donor coordination platform for Ukraine to help the country address near-term recovery and future reconstruction needs together with international partners, Treasury said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler)