  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:39:35 2023-02-27 pm EST
74.9285 RUB   -1.38%
03:56pWheat Futures Fall Ahead of Export Deal Deadline -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:46pYellen backs fully financed IMF program for Ukraine by end-March -U.S. Treasury
RE
03:14pUkraine's Zelenskiy says situation in Bakhmut grows ever tougher
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Yellen backs fully financed IMF program for Ukraine by end-March -U.S. Treasury

02/27/2023 | 03:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: US Treasury Secretary Yellen speaks during her roundtable with India's technology leaders on outskirts of Bengaluru

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday backed completion of a "fully financed and appropriately conditioned" program for Ukraine with the International Monetary Fund by the end of March, Treasury said in a statement about Yellen's meeting with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

Treasury said Yellen, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, commended Marchenko's work to stabilize Ukraine's economy and "maintain focus on economic reforms amid Russia's unprovoked and brutal war."

She also expressed support for creation of a multi-agency donor coordination platform for Ukraine to help the country address near-term recovery and future reconstruction needs together with international partners, Treasury said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
