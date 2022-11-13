Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:15 2022-11-13 am EST
60.0250 RUB    0.00%
06:26aRussia's Lavrov arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 summit
RE
06:23aUkraine railways offer symbolic tickets to occupied cities after Kherson liberation
RE
05:20aRussia rejects G20 focus on security
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Yellen believes sanctions on Russia could extend beyond Ukraine war's end - WSJ

11/13/2022 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said some sanctions on Russia could remain in place even after any eventual peace agreement with Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Yellen said that any eventual peace agreement would involve a review of the penalties the United States and its allies have imposed on Russia's economy, according to the Journal.

"I suppose in the context of some peace agreement, adjustment of sanctions is possible and could be appropriate," Yellen said in an interview in Indonesia, where she is attending the G20 summit. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:26aRussia's Lavrov arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 summit
RE
06:23aUkraine railways offer symbolic tickets to occupied cities after Kherson liberation
RE
05:20aRussia rejects G20 focus on security
RE
05:12aBiden says U.S., Japan, S. Korea 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
RE
04:10aBiden says won't veer into conflict with China, as first summit ends in Asia
RE
03:11aRussia's Lavrov says West seeking to militarise southeast Asia
RE
02:02aWhen Biden meets Xi: Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, North Korea to..
RE
11/12Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
RE
11/12Zelenskiy says Russians destroyed Kherson's critical infrastructure
RE
11/12Ukraine troops greeted with flowers in Kherson after Russian retreat
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish