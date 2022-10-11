Yellen calls on G20 to boost aid for food insecurity, offers debt freeze

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen urged Group of 20 finance and agriculture ministers
on Tuesday to take urgent steps to help the 70 million people at
risk of acute food insecurity as a result of Russian President
Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Yellen told the inaugural meeting of G20 joint finance and
agriculture ministers that Putin and his officials - including
those taking part in meetings in Washington this week - were
responsible for "immense human suffering" caused by the war, a
Treasury official said.
"That includes the innocent lives taken by President Putin's
barbaric missile attacks across Ukraine yesterday," she said,
referring to the most widespread wave of air strikes to hit away
from the front line since the start of the war on Feb. 24.
Russia says it is waging a "special military operation" in
Ukraine to rid it of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking
communities. Ukraine and the West say it is an unprovoked war of
aggression.
Yellen said Russia's blockade of ports and destruction of
agricultural infrastructure had disrupted global supply chains
and food production, with the impact felt particularly in
developing countries that Russia "falsely claims to support."
She stressed that U.S. sanctions on Russia do not target the
production, manufacture, sale, or transport of agricultural
commodities, including fertilizer, and urged G20 officials to
ensure their industries knew that sanctions should not impede
the flow of agricultural commodities to those who need them.
She also called on G20 countries to increase financial aid
to initiatives such as the Global Agriculture and Food Security
Program, to which Washington just gave $155 million, and to
avoid all food export restrictions.
The United States had announced nearly $10 billion in
assistance this year to provide critical support to
food-insecure countries, Yellen said.
She said G20 members should urge international financial
institutions to continue implementing commitments made in their
Action Plan to Tackle Food Insecurity.
Washington would also support temporary debt service
standstills for countries that needed debt relief and sought
help under the G20 Common Framework adopted in late 2020, she
said.
The group as a whole offered a freeze in debt service
payments to low-income countries from May 2020 through the end
of 2021, suspending $12.9 billion in debt-service payments, but
refused to extend it into 2022.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)