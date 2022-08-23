Zelenskiy: Ukraine will take back Crimea when it chooses

KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed
on Tuesday Ukraine would recapture its annexed peninsula of
Crimea from Russia when it chooses and that Kyiv will not
consult other countries before doing so.
Zelenskiy made the comments at a news conference in Kyiv
after the leaders of dozens of countries and international
organisations took part - most of them by video - in Crimea
Platform, a forum hosted by Ukraine focused on the peninsula.
"We will take back Crimea- it is our territory. We will do
this in any way which we decide. We will decide this by
ourselves, without consultation with any other country in the
world," he told reporters.
Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 years before launching its
full-scale invasion in February this year, seizing chunks of
Ukraine's southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Ukraine has used Western-supplied weapons to target Russian
supply lines and has pledged to conduct a major counteroffensive
in the south.
There have been a spate of explosions in Crimea in recent
weeks that Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for even as it
has coyly hinted its forces have played a part.
In his comments on Tuesday, Zelenskiy addressed the crisis
at the Russian-held nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia that has
been hit by shelling in recent weeks, prompting calls for a
mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the site.
Russia has proposed that the mission travel to the site of
the nuclear power plant from annexed Crimea, a proposal that
Zelenskiy said would be contrary to Ukraine's laws.
"We know there were proposals for IAEA representatives to
travel through occupied Crimea. We said that if this happens,
then the IAEA will not (be able to) come to (Ukraine) anymore,
according to our laws," said Zelenskiy.
(Reporting by Max Hunder and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Tom
Balmforth; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Alison Williams)