  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:17 2022-09-16 pm EDT
60.0500 RUB   +0.73%
01:27pZelenskiy alleges war crimes in northeast Ukraine
RE
01:26pIC Ictas recovers Russia deal to build Turkish nuclear plant -sources
RE
01:18pUkraine credit default swaps auction scheduled for Sept. 28 -derivatives committee
RE
News 
Most relevantAll News

Zelenskiy alleges war crimes in northeast Ukraine

09/16/2022 | 01:27pm EDT
STORY: In an interview at his presidential office, he told Reuters an investigation was underway with international assistance and that there was evidence of war crimes in areas occupied for months by Russian invaders.

"All this is there. Investigative commissions with international partners, joint investigative commissions," Zelenskiy said.

"Our prosecutors are also working with international ones. There is some evidence, and assessments are being conducted, Ukrainian and international, and this is very important for us, for the world to recognize this."

Bodies with their hands tied were found at a mass burial site in Izium after Ukrainian forces recaptured the city in northeastern Ukraine, the regional governor said on Friday.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials said they had found hundreds of corpses of mainly civilians in woodland.

Russia denies targeting civilians and has said in the past that accusations of human rights abuses are a smear campaign.


© Reuters 2022
