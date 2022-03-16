Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Zelenskiy calls on U.S. Congress for more Russia sanctions, defense aid

03/16/2022 | 09:32am EDT
_wUkraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers video address to members of the U.S. Congress at the Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the U.S. Congress on Wednesday for further military assistance to help protect the skies over Ukraine and for further sanctions against Russia including the withdrawal of all U.S. businesses.

"Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," Zelenskiy said in a video address to lawmakers.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
