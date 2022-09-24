Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:21 2022-09-23 pm EDT
56.8700 RUB   -5.05%
04:00aUkraine ports have shipped around 4.7 million tonnes of food under grain deal - ministry
RE
02:41aUK says Russia struck dam this week on Siverskyi Donets river
RE
02:03aUk military intelligence-on sept 21-22, russia struck pechenihy…
RE
News 
Most relevantAll News

Zelenskiy condemns referendums, Iranian drones

09/24/2022 | 03:48am EDT
STORY: "These are not just crimes against international law and Ukrainian law, these are crimes against specific people, against a nation," Zelenskiy said.

Russia launched referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains Russia is carrying out a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine, rid it of dangerous nationalists and defend Russia from transatlantic alliance NATO.

Ukraine said on Friday it had downed four Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones used by Russia's armed forces, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to complain that Tehran was harming Ukrainian citizens.

Video released by Ukrainian authorities show firefighters tackling a blaze in the port city of Odesa, said to have been caused by Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones used by Russia's armed forces.

Separate video also released by Ukraine on Friday claimed to show an Iranian drone downed at sea.

Reuters was not able to verify the date and location of the video.

Ukraine and the United States accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, a charge Tehran denies.


© Reuters 2022
09/23India's Russian thermal coal imports set to fall for first time in 4 months
RE
09/23Wheat falls 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears
RE
09/23BIDEN : Russian referendums are a 'sham', U.S. will never recognize annexation
RE
09/23Technology Shares Fall as Russia Remains in Focus -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/23WHITE HOUSE : U.S. sees no reason to adjust nuclear posture after Putin comments
RE
09/23U.S. prepared to impose more costs on Russia over Ukraine referendums
RE
09/23WTI Crude Oil Falls to a Nine-Month Low on Recession Fears and a Rising Dollar
MT
More news
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
