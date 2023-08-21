STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday (August 21) the promised delivery of F-16 fighter jets made him confident Ukraine will defeat Russia.

Thousands of people gathered outside parliament in Copenhagen to hear him speak.

"Dear friends, today we are confident that Russia will lose this war."

Denmark and the Netherlands announced on Sunday they would supply the first U.S.-made F-16s to Ukraine, after Washington gave its approval.

The first six jets are due to be delivered around New Year.

"The main thing is what we prove with our victory, with our cooperation - what you prove supporting Ukraine. Together we prove that life has a value, that people matter, freedom matters, Europe matters."

Russia warned supplying the jets to Ukraine would only escalate the war, which has dragged on for a year and a half.

Ukraine's air force said the jet was vital to the success of its counteroffensive, which has so far been slow, because it would prevent Russian fighter jets attacking advancing forces.

Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said Ukraine may only use the donated F-16s within its own territory.

Denmark will deliver 19 jets in total. The Netherlands has 42 F-16s available but has yet to decide whether to donate all of them.

Zelenskiy has called the decision a breakthrough.

Ukrainian pilots have begun training, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday (August 19), but it will take at least six months to train engineers and mechanics.