Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:05 2022-09-27 pm EDT
58.1500 RUB   -0.66%
06:07pNew $1.1 billion U.S. arms package for Ukraine in process -U.S. officials
RE
05:49pNord Stream gas leaks raise climate fears, but impact hard to quantify
RE
05:16pZelenskiy denounces Russian-staged votes; says there will be good news from the front
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Zelenskiy denounces Russian-staged votes; says there will be good news from the front

09/27/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French Foreign Minister Colonna meets Ukraine's President Zelenskiy in Kyiv

(Reuters) - President Volodynyr Zelenskiy issued a fresh denunciation on Tuesday of Russian-staged votes in occupied parts of Ukraine approving proposals to become part of Russia, saying they were a "farce" and could never be described as legitimate referendums.

"This farce in the occupied territories cannot even be called an imitation of a referendum," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine would defend its people still living under occupation in the four areas where votes were held - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions -- and in parts of Kharkiv region still under occupation.

The president also said there would soon be good news from the front, but offered no details for the moment. "We are advancing and will liberate our land," he said.

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:07pNew $1.1 billion U.S. arms package for Ukraine in process -U.S. officials
RE
05:49pNord Stream gas leaks raise climate fears, but impact hard to quantify
RE
05:16pZelenskiy denounces Russian-staged votes; says there will be good news from the front
RE
04:22pChinese envoy says isolation and sanctions will lead to 'dead end' in meeting over Russ..
RE
04:05pGroup of countries push EU for gas price cap -letter
RE
03:49pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Finishing Higher on Tuesday
MT
03:26pNew nuclear threats, as Ukraine referendums end
RE
02:51pU.S. to propose UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia over referendums in Uk..
RE
02:32pUkraine says it won't be swayed by Russian nuclear threats, annexation votes
RE
02:30pUkrainian men flee Russian-held areas amid annexation votes
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish