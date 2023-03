Zelenskiy appeared with visiting Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin at the ornate, golden-domed St. Michael's Cathedral in central Kyiv to lay flowers on Kotsiubailo's coffin.

Later, hundreds of people gathered in the nearby Independence Square.

Kotsiubailo was made a "Hero of Ukraine" by Zelenskiy in 2022, before Russia's full-scale invasion, for his role in fighting pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine since the start of the armed conflict in 2014.