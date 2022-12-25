Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:43 2022-12-23 pm EST
68.0000 RUB   +1.49%
12:09pZelenskiy promises Ukrainian 'Christmas miracle'
RE
05:47aPutin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
RE
04:19aDefiant Zelenskiy gives rallying Christmas message
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Zelenskiy promises Ukrainian 'Christmas miracle'

12/25/2022 | 12:09pm EST
STORY: Ukrainians will create their own miracle this Christmas, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says,

by remaining unbowed despite Russian attacks that have plunged millions into darkness.

Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians who celebrate in early January...

But some mark Christmas in December, like this congregation at a mass in Kharkiv on Sunday (February 25), which included many soldiers, like Ruslan.

"This year it is a particularly significant date, because now, unfortunately, the war is going on. And we, every fighter want to see his family, but this possibility is very limited. And it is hard, it is hard to understand that you are celebrating somewhere under shelling, not at home. "

Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, said Moscow is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war.

And that it is Kyiv and its Western backers who have refused to engage in talks.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly conflict in Europe since World War Two, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions.

Putin was speaking in an interview aired by Russian state television on Sunday.

A day after Russian missiles struck the southern city of Kherson, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces.

At least 10 people were killed and 58 wounded, in what Kyiv condemned as wanton killing for pleasure.

Moscow accused Ukraine of launching the attack.

An adviser to Zelenskiy said Putin needed to return to reality and acknowledge that it was Russia that wouldn't negotiate.

Putin said Russia was acting in the "right direction" and in its national interests because the West, led by the United States, was trying to cleave Russia apart.

Washington denies it is plotting Russia's collapse.

CIA Director William Burns said in an interview published this month the agency believed Russia was not yet serious about a real negotiation to end the war.


© Reuters 2022
