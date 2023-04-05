Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:04:08 2023-04-05 pm EDT
80.1750 RUB   +1.10%
02:47pZelenskiy says Poland will help form coalition to supply warplanes to Ukraine
RE
02:44pWeekly Commercial Crude Inventories Fall More Than Expected
MT
02:28pRussia's Sibur exports LPG to Africa, Middle East and Asia as EU cuts buying
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Zelenskiy says Poland will help form coalition to supply warplanes to Ukraine

04/05/2023 | 02:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy pays official visit to Poland

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a trip to Warsaw on Wednesday that Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes to Ukraine, as it did with battle tanks earlier this year.

Ukraine, which hopes to launch a counteroffensive in the coming weeks or months, wants to secure advanced fighter jets such as the U.S. F-16 from the West to help fight back Russian invaders and defend itself from air strikes.

Warsaw is a close ally of Kyiv and helped galvanise support in the West to supply main battle tanks to Ukraine as part of a coalition of powers, a move that initially hit a diplomatic impasse that was then overcome.

"Just as your (Polish) leadership proved itself in the tank coalition, I believe that it will manifest itself in the planes coalition," Zelenskiy said in a speech on a square in Warsaw.

The Ukrainian leader said Russia would not defeat Europe while Ukraine and Poland were working closely together.

"Poland with you, shoulder to shoulder, we will establish freedom in Europe forever, tyranny will lose in history when it loses in Ukraine," he said.

He warned against the danger of solidarity fading for Ukraine and said that artillery and tanks should be provided when the battle on the front lines required it.

"Because this is a battle for freedom and it is impossible to win partially," he said.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:47pZelenskiy says Poland will help form coalition to supply warplanes to Ukraine
RE
02:44pWeekly Commercial Crude Inventories Fall More Than Expected
MT
02:28pRussia's Sibur exports LPG to Africa, Middle East and Asia as EU cuts buying
RE
02:27pUS, Britain walk out at UN on Russian wanted for war crimes
RE
02:20pPutin opens talks with Belarus leader, no public mention of Ukraine
RE
02:01pEnergy trader Gunvor posts record $2.36 bln net profit in 2022
RE
01:29pChurch accused of Moscow ties expelled from two parishes in western Ukraine
RE
01:03pRussian girl who drew a picture against war faces custody battle
RE
12:03pRussia's weekly consumer prices rise quickened in late March
RE
12:00pGlobal diesel prices fall as economic slowdown inte..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer