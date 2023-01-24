Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:47:22 2023-01-24 pm EST
69.4498 RUB   +1.02%
05:45pZelenskiy says Ukraine needs decisions on modern tanks deliveries
RE
04:55pGermany to send battle tanks to Ukraine: sources
RE
04:42pCC Japan sees net assets drop with "another difficult year"
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs decisions on modern tanks deliveries

01/24/2023 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attends a joint news briefing with Finnish President Niinisto in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv needed allies to decide on whether they would deliver modern tanks to strengthen the country's defence against Russia.

While Berlin and Washington have not officially confirmed the news, sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries to do the same, while the United States may supply Abrams tanks.

Zelenskiy said the issue was not about five, 10 or 15 tanks, as Ukraine's needs are greater, but about reaching final decisions on real deliveries.

"Discussions must be concluded with decisions," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Decisions on real strengthening of our defence against terrorists. Allies have the required number of tanks. When the needed weighty decisions are made, we will be happy to thank you for each weighty decision."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats have been wary of moves that could spur Russia to escalate the war, and what they regard as a risk of the NATO alliance being drawn into the conflict.

Zelenskiy repeated Ukraine's contention that Russia is planning a new wave of aggression, with the first signs already visible in the broader Donbas region in Ukraine's southeast.

"The occupiers are already increasing the pressure around Bakhmut and Vuhledar and elsewhere," Zelenskiy said.

"And they want to increase the pressure on a larger scale."

Fighting around the eastern town of Bakhmut has intensified in recent weeks, with Russia claiming a number of successes in its campaign there.

(Reporting by Bogdan Kobuchey, Ron Popeski, David Ljunggren and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Bogdan Kobuchey


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:45pZelenskiy says Ukraine needs decisions on modern tanks deliveries
RE
04:55pGermany to send battle tanks to Ukraine: sources
RE
04:42pCC Japan sees net assets drop with "another difficult year"
AN
04:37pCrypto Weekly: bitcoin investors take charge
RE
04:37pU.S. grants license to Trinidad and Tobago to develop Venezuela offshore gas field
RE
04:28pIncoming U.S. envoy to Moscow met Russian counterpart in Washington, State Dept says
RE
04:16pU.S. grants license to Trinidad and Tobago to develop Venezuela offshore gas field
RE
04:12pBrazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
RE
04:00pU.S. grants license to Trinidad and Tobago to develop Venezuela offshore gas field
RE
03:48pTRADING UPDATES: M&C Saatchi sees revenue rise; Angus extends drilling
AN
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish