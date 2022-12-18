Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:18 2022-12-18 pm EST
64.0000 RUB    0.00%
04:12pZelenskiy says Ukraine preparing for all defence scenarios
RE
12:54pKissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his proposal
RE
12:33pBack bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Zelenskiy says Ukraine preparing for all defence scenarios

12/18/2022 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attends the conference in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Paris via videolink, in Kyiv

(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that protecting Ukraine's borders was a "constant priority" and that his country was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and its ally Belarus.

"Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus - is our constant priority," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "We are preparing for all possible defence scenarios."

Zelenskiy made his remarks on the eve of a visit to Belarus by Russian President Vladimir Putin's amid discussion of a possible new offensive by Moscow and suggestions it could originate in Belarus.

In his address, Zelenskiy issued a new appeal to Western nations to provide Ukraine with effective air defences. He also said his forces were holding the town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where some of the fiercest fighting has been seen.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:12pZelenskiy says Ukraine preparing for all defence scenarios
RE
12:54pKissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his proposal
RE
12:33pBack bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders
RE
11:38aUnit of Siberian oil and gas condensate field catches fire
RE
11:35aFrontline Bakhmut residents venture out for supplies
RE
11:17aEU considers lower gas price cap in hunt for Monday deal
RE
10:37aDrone video shows battle in Ukraine's Bakhmut
RE
08:07aAustralia revises up resources export earnings to $308 billion for FY23
RE
07:01aVote for me! Cyprus clerics scramble to get public vote
RE
07:01aRobotic arm to inspect leaky Soyuz spacecraft, Russia says
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish